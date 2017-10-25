Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: BWLD, AMGN & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Buffalo Wild Wings shares were halted briefly before soaring more than 20 percent after hours. The company's third quarter earnings beat earnings estimates by analysts who were surveyed by Thomson Reuters. The restaurant chain also raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Amgen's stock fell more than 2.5 percent in the extended session after the company posted higher-than-expected third quarter results. However, the company said that Hurricane Maria's impact on its operations in Puerto Rico would have a negative per-share earnings impact of 15 cents to 18 cents for the year.

Las Vegas Sands shares climbed more than 2 percent in extended trading after the casino company posted earnings and revenue above analysts' expectations.

Shares of Tractor Supply jumped more than 1 percent in extended trading after the company posted higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

Citrix Systems shares fell nearly 3 percent in the extended session after the company posted third quarter results. EPS beat the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, but revenue fell just shy.