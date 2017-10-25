Albemarle is a decade-long bullish play: Josh Brown

BMO's Joel Jackson initiated coverage of the chemical-maker with an "outperform" rating, assigning a price target of $160 - a potential gain of over 15 percent from Wednesday's close.

Jackson sees Albemarle as one of the best ways to play, what he calls, the multi-decade theme of electric vehicles. "With electric vehicles… maintaining lithium exposure is prudent and Albemarle is a liquid, high-quality, diversified vehicle among scarce alternatives," Jackson wrote in a note published Tuesday.

Albemarle specializes in mining and refining lithium – a metal that is largely used for energy storage in batteries - and has garnered attention recently for its product's use in electric vehicles.

For 2017, Jackson expects that roughly half of Albemarle's earnings will be derived from lithium and the price of lithium is expected to increase in 2018. The note goes on to say producer margins should remain "exceptional for years."

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, an outspoken and long-time bull on the stock, thinks Albemarle is becoming a "decade-long play."