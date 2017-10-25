    ×

    Boeing beats on earnings, raises full year guidance

    • CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing delivered "a record 202 commercial airplanes" in the quarter.
    • Two of Boeing's three businesses saw declines in revenue from the same time last year.
    • Boeing's stock is up over 72 percent this year, according to FactSet.
    The first Boeing 737 MAX 9 airliner is pictured at the company's factory on March 7, 2017 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX 9, which can carry up to 220 passengers, is the second of three variants of the popular single-aisle model.

    Boeing reported third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday.

    The aerospace giant raised its full year earnings forecast to a range of $11.20 – $11.40, up ten cents from its previous range of $11.10 – $11.30. The company says the upward adjustment is due to a lower-than-expected tax rate.

    Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing delivered "a record 202 commercial airplanes" in the quarter as it increases production of the 737 MAX aircraft.

    Expectations vs. results 

    • EPS: $2.72 per share vs. $2.66 per share expected, according to Thomson Reuters.
    • Revenue: $24.3 billion vs. $23.9 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters.

    Two of Boeing's businesses – Commercial Airplanes and Defense, Space & Security – saw declines in revenue – by 1 percent and 5 percent, respectively – compared to the same time last year.

    Shares of Boeing declined less than one percent in premarket trading.

    Boeing's trade dispute with Bombardier dominated both headlines and stock valuations over the past three months.

    At the center of the dispute are 75 Bombardier C Series jets, which Boeing alleged were sold to Delta Air Lines for "absurdly low prices, in violation of U.S. and global trade laws." Bombardier refuted the allegations as "pure hypocrisy."

    The U.S. Commerce Department's initial ruling in September recommended a tariff of 300 percent on the C Series, essentially siding with Boeing. That would mean the jets, which Boeing claims cost Delta $19.6 million apiece, would now cost $78.3 million.

    When the U.S. State Department announced its intention to sell $5 billion in Boeing F-18s to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed back, asserting his country "won't do business with a company that's busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business."

    Boeing's defense CEO Leanne Caret responded that her company would "not back down," saying she hopes it "doesn't impact our defense sale."

    Then competitor Airbus joined the fray. On Oct. 16, Airbus agreed to buy a majority stake in the C Series program. Boeing is sticking with its lawsuit despite the deal, making it possible for Bombardier to assemble the jets in Alabama. The partnership would give Airbus a 50.01 percent stake in the C Series, and Bombardier added that the deal could double the value of the program.

    The final Commerce Department ruling on the dispute is expected in December, followed by a separate International Trade Commission decision in February 2018.

    Deals abound from aero to space

    Boeing currently leads Airbus in orders for the first nine months of the year, with 498 at the end of September compared to 271 for its European rival. Singapore Airlines finalized an order Monday for 39 Boeing aircraft worth $13.8 billion, a fleet upgrade the national airline first announced in February.

    The company forecast on Sept. 9 that Chinese airlines will buy 7,240 commercial aircraft worth $1.1 trillion between now and 2036. The fresh 20-year outlook is 6.3 percent larger than the plane maker's previous estimate, reflected a firm belief in China's development.

    Although President Donald Trump has said he will alter the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Boeing's plan to sell commercial jetliners to the nation's airline is likely continue. The lifting of economic sanctions two years ago paved the way for Boeing and Iran Air to reach an agreement for 80 aircraft valued at $16.6 billion, based on list prices. Iran Air CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi maintained on Oct. 13 that the aircraft order was still safe even if the U.S. left the nuclear deal.

    In the space industry Caret said Boeing is a "buyer," after Northrop Grumman announced plans to buy missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK for $7.8 billion in cash. The top executive said Boeing is "very focused" on growing its space business and seeking to increase its "top line through merger and acquisitions."

    Boeing's stock continues to climb this year, up over 70 percent as of Tuesday's close.

