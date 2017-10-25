Cramer's lightning round: There's no upside story for Kroger right now   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Kroger Co.: "My problem with Kroger is we're going to hear from Amazon, and Amazon is just deciding it wants to take over this industry in a way that may hurt everybody. I have no upside story right now for that one."

Venator Materials: "We like Venator. We think this is a terrific story. Now, it keeps moving up, but it's still inexpensive and I like it. It's well below the market multiple. It's a good one."

Corning Inc.: "It was good. It was good. Now, here's my issue: when I see a stock like GLW that has just spiked big, I like to wait until it comes down a tad after the quarter. Forty cents, not enough. Maybe we get some more pressure [on Thursday] and you take advantage of it."

Biogen: "I would [hold]. There's a lot of people who feel like this was a weaker quarter. There were some things that were wrong. I'm not nearly as negative. I think it's fine."

Nokia OYJ: "That's one I've done the homework on. Sell, sell, sell."