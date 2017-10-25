Google and Cisco team up in the cloud wars against Amazon

When Chuck Robbins was promoted to CEO of Cisco in 2015, the company's technology was in danger of losing relevance.

When Google named Diane Greene as head of its cloud division that same year, her unit was desperate to close the gap with Amazon Web Services.

Two years later, Robbins and Greene are teaming up to develop and sell cloud technology and services in a whole new way and to take on AWS.

On Wednesday, Cisco and Google announced a partnership that will combine Google's expertise in building massive data centers and open source software with Cisco's global salesforce, customer support and security.