Lexus cancels sponsorship deals with Weinstein TV and film projects

Car brand Lexus has canceled its partnership with The Weinstein Company (TWC) after multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Lexus had provided cars to the TWC-produced "Project Runway," a fashion-focused reality TV show. After the 16th season, which is airing at the moment, the cars will no longer feature, according to a Reuters report.

In one challenge on "Project Runway," contestants had to create clothes from safety items found in a Lexus, including reflectors and a rope ladder.

"Lexus has chosen to terminate its agreements with TWC that saw the luxury automaker working with the film studio on certain film and television projects," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Lexus had also collaborated with TWC on a short films project, which aimed to support emerging filmmakers. In August, Lexus and TWC announced a selection committee for the fourth season of the initiative in Australia, with the winning films set to be produced by TWC.

The Toyota-owned marque announced last week that it was reviewing its partnerships with TWC but had not yet made any decision, and the company's logo and Harvey Weinstein's executive producer credit were removed from "Project Runway" earlier in October.

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women in the movie industry in recent weeks. He resigned from the board of TWC earlier this month and has had his membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences removed. He denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

TWC and Lexus did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.