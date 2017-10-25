Here's the trick to 'becoming wealthy,' says author who studies millionaires

Getting rich is about more than making a lot of money — it's about managing the money you have.

Tom Corley, author of "Rich Kids: How to Raise Our Children to Be Happy and Successful in Life," has a formula for that. He goes by the 80:20 rule, which suggests that you live off of 80 percent of your paycheck and save the rest.

"It's a simple rule, really," he writes in the book. "[It] requires that you set aside 20 percent of every paycheck and learn to live off the remaining 80 percent. You do this no matter how much money you make.

"If you stick to the 80:20 rule," he adds, "you will save a lot of money and you'll be wealthy long before you reach retirement age."

Corley, an accountant and financial planner, draws conclusions from surveys of 233 wealthy individuals on their daily habits and compares them with 128 lower-earning individuals. "I learned in my five-year study of the rich and the poor that becoming wealthy is not always about how much you make, but how much you keep," Corley tells CNBC Make It.