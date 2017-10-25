How to set up a special needs trust

Families that include someone with a disability qualifying for government benefits may want to look into setting up a special needs trust.

"It is the policy of the federal and state governments to take care of only the essential needs of the individual and support them at or below the poverty line," said Hal Wright, a Centennial, Colorado-based special needs planning consultant and author of The Complete Guide to Creating a Special Needs Life Plan.

A special needs trust lets parents, other family members and other interested parties contribute funds for the benefit of a disabled person, while also enabling him or her to still receive means-tested benefits such as Medicaid and Security Supplemental Income (SSI). These benefits programs require recipients to have no more than $2,000 in assets and also place limits on income.

Special needs trusts can also protect against the financial abuse of a disabled person and provide oversight to make sure funds are spent wisely.

Money in a special needs trust can cover supplemental needs not covered by Medicaid and SSI, such as recreation and dental and vision costs. However, money given directly to the trust beneficiary could be counted as income and cause benefits to be reduced or suspended.