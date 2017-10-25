Investors jump on market euphoria over Abe's win

Japan's October 24 election has come and gone without much fanfare — most pollsters predicted that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would win reelection, which he did by a landslide — but investors are still breathing a sigh of relief that the status quo has been maintained. Since election day, the market has risen by 1.66 percent, a vote of confidence for a leader who has worked hard to turn Japan's once stagnant economy around.

While the Nikkei 225 did take a step back on Wednesday — it had climbed for 16 straight sessions before dipping by 0.44 percent — it had reached a 21-year high on Tuesday. And so experts, like Atul Lele, chief investment officer of Deltec International Group, a Nassau, Bahamas-based financial services company, thinks Japan's market could climb by another 10 percent over the next 12 months.

That would add more gains to an already impressive performance. Year-to-date, Japan's market has climbed by 14 percent, similar to the S&P 500. It's also up 141 percent over the last five years, handily beating the S&P 500's 78 percent return. Now with Abe in power until at least 2021 — he called a snap election about a month to go to secure a stronger mandate — investors can turn their attention to the future.