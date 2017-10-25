Morgan Stanley unveils 'high conviction' stocks ahead of earnings

Morgan Stanley analysts released their list of "high conviction" stocks ahead of the earnings season.

"We highlight 11 names for which Morgan Stanley Research analysts have high conviction going into earnings season," according to the report. "Our analysts believe that one or more imminent events will drive the share price materially over the next 15-60 days."

U.S. Research Chief Mike Wilson believes that EPS growth expectations for the third quarter are roughly 2 percent year over year, with continued economic strength set to "over-deliver" versus consensus.

Markets have notched several all-time highs in the past few weeks, with the Dow Jones industrial average breaking through 23,000 for the first time ever last Tuesday. But investors are focused on third-quarter earnings, with one-third of all companies in the S&P 500 already reporting, according to Thomson Reuters. Big technology names are sure to keep Wall Street on edge.

Of the stock picks highlighted by the team, each has one or more catalytic events that could drive the share price.

Here are three of the firm's top picks: