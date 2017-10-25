Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down after yesterday's record high close for the Dow Jones industrial average. We get the durable goods orders numbers this morning along with the FHFA housing price index. And lots of key earnings numbers are also due.

-Chipotle shares are down sharply in the premarket after a big earnings miss Tuesday after the closing bell.

FINANCIAL LEGISLATION

-The Senate voted 51-50 against a rule that would have made it easier for investors to sue financial firms. Vice President Pence cast the tie breaking vote.