"It's like a grilled cheese on steroids," Joe Calderone, the Serendipity chef who invented the cheesy indulgence, tells CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Despite the steep price, the chef says he's sold dozens of the speciality item. But it can't be ordered on a whim; the grilled cheese must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

"I think it's worth it," says Calderone. "It has the best ingredients in the world."

So, what's inside?

It starts with plush French bread that has Dom Perignon champagne and 23-karat gold baked throughout.