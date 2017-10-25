Uber has transformed the way you get around. Now it is setting its sights on the way you spend.

The ride-sharing company, whose very name is now used as a verb (as in "Let's Uber home"), announced it has partnered with Barclays bank on a new Visa card, which will be available next month.

Riders can apply using the Uber app starting Nov. 2, get approved within minutes and then immediately add the card to their Uber wallets, according to the company. A physical card will arrive in the mail about a week later.

Denny Nealon, head of U.S. partnerships at Barclays, said their plan is to eschew direct mailings in favor of courting Uber's 65 million monthly active riders.

"The beauty is trying to enhance Uber loyalists' experience," he said.