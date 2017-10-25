This bourbon is so rare, it costs $315 a shot

This is 25-year-old Pappy Old Van Winkle, a super-rare bourbon that comes at a premium cost: $315 for a 1-ounce shot. It's featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Only 710 bottles of the bourbon were produced back in 1989 in Kentucky, which means that the distinct drink is only available to a select few. Foundry Kitchen & Bar in New York City's Westin Hotel was lucky enough to get no. 299. The bourbon retailed for $1,800 when it was bottled, but goes for much higher on the secondary market.