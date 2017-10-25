This bourbon is so rare, it costs $315 a shot

Behold one of the rarest and most expensive bourbons in the world.
This is 25-year-old Pappy Old Van Winkle, a super-rare bourbon that comes at a premium cost: $315 for a 1-ounce shot. It's featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
Only 710 bottles of the bourbon were produced back in 1989 in Kentucky, which means that the distinct drink is only available to a select few. Foundry Kitchen & Bar in New York City's Westin Hotel was lucky enough to get no. 299. The bourbon retailed for $1,800 when it was bottled, but goes for much higher on the secondary market.
"It's got vanilla notes and caramel notes," says Foundry's Alex Fish of of the vintage spirit. "It is the best bourbon you can find anywhere in the world."
The fancy firewater makes its home in a wooden box carved from the barrel it was distilled in.
If you decide to pay up for the shot, you can keep the commemorative glass that it comes in at Foundry.
"Pappy's comes at a high price," says Fish. With a little more than 25 ounces per bottle, that's $8,000 worth of shots sitting on the shelf.
"[A]ny bourbon drinker will look forward to [the] price because they know it is something that they won't be able to get anywhere else," he says.
Watch an all new episode of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Thursday at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.
