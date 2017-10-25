Tax moves to make regardless of what happens in Washington

Death and taxes are two sure things in life.

But steps you make before the end of the year can help mitigate the tax bite you'll face come next April.

That holds despite the debate over tax reform in Washington. House Republicans hope to introduce a tax bill on Nov. 1, sources told CNBC on Wednesday.

Regardless of the outcome, there are moves you should be thinking about now.

"The first thing I would suggest is to pull as much information as possible from this year and take a look to see where you're at," said Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at Milwaukee-based investment firm Baird.

From there, you can troubleshoot which areas may trigger a bigger bill from the IRS.