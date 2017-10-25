Futures point to a mixed open ahead of Boeing, Coca-Cola, GSK, Visa earnings

U.S. stock index futures are expected to begin Wednesday's trade on a relatively mixed note, as investors pause for breath amid an extremely busy week for corporate earnings.

Corporate earnings continue to come in thick and fast today, with a slew of major brands set to publish their latest financial figures.

Boeing, Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Visa, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Alaska Air, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nasdaq OMX, Sirius XM, Sprint and Six Flags are just a handful of leading businesses set to publish ahead of the opening bell.

Amgen, F5 Networks, Tractor Supply, Buffalo Wild Wings, Morningstar and many more are also set to report earnings after the bell.

Aside from the latest batch of corporate earnings, a number of data releases are set to keep investors talking Wednesday.

In the morning hours, durable goods data is set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be followed shortly by the Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index due out at 9 a.m. ET.

In addition to the routine mortgage applications, due out at 7 a.m. ET, new homes sales data is scheduled to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

In politics, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with the event aimed at looking to strengthen strategic and economic ties, Reuters reported.