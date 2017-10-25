    ×

    Futures point to a mixed open ahead of Boeing, Coca-Cola, GSK, Visa earnings

    • Earnings continue to come in thick and fast today, with Boeing, Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Visa, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Six Flags and more set to report
    • A whole slew of data is set to be published including new homes sales data
    US STOCKS
    U.S. stock index futures are expected to begin Wednesday's trade on a relatively mixed note, as investors pause for breath amid an extremely busy week for corporate earnings.

    Corporate earnings continue to come in thick and fast today, with a slew of major brands set to publish their latest financial figures.

    Boeing, Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Visa, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Alaska Air, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nasdaq OMX, Sirius XM, Sprint and Six Flags are just a handful of leading businesses set to publish ahead of the opening bell.

    Amgen, F5 Networks, Tractor Supply, Buffalo Wild Wings, Morningstar and many more are also set to report earnings after the bell.

    Aside from the latest batch of corporate earnings, a number of data releases are set to keep investors talking Wednesday.

    In the morning hours, durable goods data is set to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be followed shortly by the Federal Housing Finance Agency's house price index due out at 9 a.m. ET.

    In addition to the routine mortgage applications, due out at 7 a.m. ET, new homes sales data is scheduled to be published at 10 a.m. ET.

    In politics, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with the event aimed at looking to strengthen strategic and economic ties, Reuters reported.

    Elsewhere, tax reform is still expected to lurk at the back of investors' minds. Last week, the Senate passed a budget proposal that allowed Republicans to move closer to eventually passing tax reform — a measure that was approved by a vote of 51-49.

    Meanwhile, a Capitol Hill source told CNBC Tuesday that House Republicans aim to introduce their tax bill at the start of November.

    Aside from tax reform, the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's leadership will be on the agenda, as Wall Street awaits news as to who will take on the position of Fed chair in early 2018. At present, five people have been named as potential candidates, including current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

    Looking to the energy market, oil prices were under slight pressure in early trade, with U.S. crude trading around $52.26 at 5:55 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $58.23 per barrel.

    In markets news, the Dow Jones industrial average ticked sharply higher in the previous session, closing up 167.8 points following positive quarterly results from the likes of Caterpillar and 3M.

    Overseas, European stocks were mixed during its morning trade, while markets in Asia finished mostly in the black.

