Venus Williams: Everything makes you stronger if you allow it to

Katie Kramer | CNBC
Whether it's taking on an opponent on the court, or managing her athletic clothing company, Venus Williams isn't afraid of a challenge.

Considered one of the all-time tennis greats, Williams is a former world number one, seven-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic champion. She also runs her own athletic clothing company, EleVen, which launched in 2007.

Venus Williams of the United States reacts during her Wimbledon match against Croatia's Donna Vekic, June 27, 2016.
Venus Williams: I'm not even close to moving on from tennis   

Talking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live, Williams said that though her career on the court and in the boardroom is laced with challenges, it's vital to persevere.

"Everything makes you stronger if you allow it to. You have to see something as a challenge and not as an obstacle," she said.

"Of course, I would love to mow down all my opponents and have all the wins and reach every sales goal, but that's not always the case. And it's all those other moments, the obstacles and challenges, that make you greater."

The "uphill climb" Williams faces on the court is a challenge the Grand Slam winner is particularly used todealing with.

"There's an obstacle every day, especially in sport. There's never a break. Each match you play an opponent, they are trying to take you down."

"So a lot of times in business there are times when things are routine, there are times when it's just all the way up or sometimes it's going down. But in sports it's always an uphill climb. So, for me it's about keeping that motivation and the love for the game," said Williams.

Getty Images
But wherever she is and whatever challenge she faces, Williams relies on one thing.

"For me, it has all been about positivity. My career has been about being able to be in a positive environment. So, for me, I like to create a positive environment that also has a lot of feedback. That's important too."

Holding a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Williams started her own clothing line celebrating fashionable athletic wear.

"The clothing business is a tough business, but it's also rewarding as well," said Williams. "At EleVen, the whole goal is to create better lives through moving your body and one of our emphasis is on fashion."

"It's always growing and changing and I love that about it," Williams added.

Life Hacks Live is a series produced by CNBC International for Facebook, where tomorrow's leaders get to ask some of the world's biggest influencers for advice. You can watch the full episode here.

