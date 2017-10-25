Venus Williams: Everything makes you stronger if you allow it to

Talking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live, Williams said that though her career on the court and in the boardroom is laced with challenges, it's vital to persevere.

"Everything makes you stronger if you allow it to. You have to see something as a challenge and not as an obstacle," she said.

"Of course, I would love to mow down all my opponents and have all the wins and reach every sales goal, but that's not always the case. And it's all those other moments, the obstacles and challenges, that make you greater."

The "uphill climb" Williams faces on the court is a challenge the Grand Slam winner is particularly used todealing with.

"There's an obstacle every day, especially in sport. There's never a break. Each match you play an opponent, they are trying to take you down."

"So a lot of times in business there are times when things are routine, there are times when it's just all the way up or sometimes it's going down. But in sports it's always an uphill climb. So, for me it's about keeping that motivation and the love for the game," said Williams.