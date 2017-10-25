Your first trade for Wednesday, October 25

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Motors.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Yr ETF.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Allstate.

