4 career lessons you can learn from Rihanna’s latest business ventures

Over the past 13 years, music and creative artist Rihanna has proven her abilities don't stop at breaking pop music records. She has also launched lucrative designer shoe collaborations, luxury jewelry collections, a fashion line with Puma and most recently Fenty Beauty, her own makeup brand with luxury company group LVMH.

And the 29-year-old, with an estimated net worth of $36 million, doesn't plan to stop there.

"I have long-term goals in fashion, not so much with any one brand, you never know what's going to happen," she recently told Vogue's Hamish Bowles at the Forces of Fashion conference.

But having had her career take off as a 16-year-old singer signed to Def Jam Recordings to now participating in a variety of business endeavors, Rihanna has advice for those entering the professional world or who want to work for her.

