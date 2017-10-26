Amazon to report third quarter earnings after the bell

Amazon's third quarter results are due Thursday after the bell.



Wall Street expects another quarter of solid growth but little profit, as the e-commerce giant has been in investment mode lately. The third quarter, particularly, is a high investment period for Amazon as it prepares for the peak holiday season.

Here's what analysts expect:

Revenue: $42.14 billion vs. $32.71 billion a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters

3 cents per share vs. 52 cents per share a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters AWS revenue: $4.51 billion vs. $3.23 billion a year ago, according to FactSet

Amazon also closed the $13.7 billon deal to acquire Whole Foods in late August. Investors will likely ask about Whole Foods' impact on Amazon's overall business. Fourth quarter outlook will also come under the scope as it is usually Amazon's biggest quarter of the year.

