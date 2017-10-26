BofA CEO Moynihan predicts 'immediate impact' if tax reform is passed

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Thursday he expects "immediate impact" if Congress passes tax reform.

His comments come the same day the House passed a budget that helps pave the way for a Republican-sponsored plan that would slash corporate and personal taxes and generally reform the nation's tax code.

"I think there will be immediate impact and that people will the optimism which is built around it fulfilled, which has been really a part of the problem for a lot of policy decisions," Moynihan told CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." "That's a good thing. Is there a danger of retrenchment if it doesn't happen? Yes, absolutely. Do we need it as a country? Yes, we need to have a lower tax rate to be competitive."

At a time when the financial sector has been left behind by a strong stock market rally, BofA has stood above the crowd even as it has had to withstand some of the same headwinds as other banks.

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets reported third-quarter earnings of 48 cents a share, ahead of Wall Street estimates. The bank did say it had seen a 22 percent slide in bond trading, mirroring a broader industry trend.

For the year, BofA shares are up more than 26 percent, easily outdistancing the S&P 500's return of 14.5 percent and the SPDR Bank ETF, which has gained about 5.5 percent.

Moynihan also praised the pro-business environment created by Washington, which he said is helping his company succeed, in particular the lowering of regulatory barriers.

"Those are good ideas for business," he said. "You forget that the economy is growing at 2-plus percent and that compounds and compounds and that compounds into earnings."