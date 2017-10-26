US Treasurys higher ahead of ECB decision, data deluge

While earnings are expected to dominate the agenda on Wall Street, when it comes to the bond markets, it's all about economic data and the ECB.

Thursday's session will be packed with economic data. Jobless claims and advance economic indicators kick off the day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Shortly after, pending home sales will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey will then be release at 11 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be in Minnesota, delivering remarks at the Minneapolis Fed's Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute Fall conference. Discussion of who will take on the role of Fed Chair in early 2018 will also remain a key topic of conversation among investors Thursday.

In a Reuters poll published recently, a slight majority of economists are expecting Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become the next chair of the Federal Reserve. The survey also showed that many respondents saw current Chair Janet Yellen as being the best option.

Sticking with the central bank space, investors will be paying close attention to the latest monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank.

Investors are expecting the ECB to finally announce that it will step away from ultra-loose monetary policy, however investors will have to wait until 8:30 a.m. ET for President Mario Draghi to address the press on any decisions made.