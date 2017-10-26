As a businessman who spent 30 years running companies and balancing budgets, I know firsthand that a business cannot thrive or survive without working within its fiscal framework.
As a family man who spent three decades providing for my family and saved to send three kids to college, I know the importance of living within our means.
Yet as a member of Congress since 2011, it's apparent that budgets in Washington generally mean absolutely nothing, because even when they're passed, they're almost always ignored.
With that in mind, the House of Representatives voted Thursday on the Senate's budget plan, called a budget "blueprint" in Washington-speak. It's called a "blueprint" because in reality it's just a proposal, not an actual budget like the ones families and businesses use in the real world. After all, Washington isn't the real world.
Nevertheless, Republicans in Congress are moving forward with this budget blueprint because once it passes both chambers, Republican leadership will need just 51 votes to pass our tax reform plan in the Senate, instead of the usual 60 votes needed to pass legislation. In other words, the budget blueprint is simply a necessary procedural step required under Washington's rules to eliminate a filibuster from Democrats and move forward with badly needed tax relief for families and businesses.