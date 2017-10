CNBC TRANSCRIPT: COMCAST CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN ROBERTS ON “SQUAWK BOX” TODAY

WHEN: Today, Thursday, October 26, 2017

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box"

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Comcast Chairman & CEO Brian Roberts on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Thursday, October 26th.



BECKY QUICK: JOINING US TO TALK MORE ABOUT IT IS COMCAST CHAIRMAN AND CEO BRIAN ROBERTS. BRIAN, THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE TODAY. GOOD TO SEE YOU.

BRIAN ROBERTS: GOOD TO SEE YOU.

QUICK: I KNOW WITH COMCAST, IT'S NOT OFTEN THE EARNINGS PER SHARE THAT'S THE MOST IMPORTANT NUMBER. WE HAVE ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 5%. FREE CASH FLOW IS UP 66% TO $2.3 BILLION. BUT I THINK THIS QUARTER THE NUMBER THAT EVERYBODY HAD BEEN WAITING FOR WAS THAT NUMBER WHEN IT CAME TO VIDEO CUSTOMERS THE KEY BEING VIDEO CUSTOMER LOSSES OF 125,000 COMPARED TO GAINS OF 32,000 FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO. THE COMPANY POINTS OUT THAT THAT WAS PRIMARILY BECAUSE OF A MORE COMPETITIVE TELEVISION ENVIRONMENT AND THE IMPACT OF HURRICANES BUT THIS IS THE NUMBER PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR BASED ON WHAT COMCAST SAID LAST MONTH AND WHAT AT&T SAID EARLIER THIS MONTH. CAN YOU TELL US HOW MUCH OF THAT WAS BECAUSE OF THE HURRICANES AND HOW MUCH WAS IT BECAUSE OF OTHER FACTORS AND THE COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT.

ROBERTS: ABSOLUTELY. AND NICE TO BE WITH YOU AGAIN. SO WE LOST ABOUT 100,000 CUSTOMERS IF YOU EXCLUDE THE HURRICANE AND ABOUT 125,000 OR SO, 25,000, FOR THE HURRICANE. MY VIEW IS THAT YES IT'S A COMPETITIVE MARKET, WE SAW IT COMING BUT THIS IS A REALLY STRONG QUARTER. AND IF I MIGHT, LET ME TAKE YOU THROUGH A COUPLE PARTS. THE CASH FLOW OF THE COMPANY WHICH IS I THINK THE MAIN METRIC THAT WE JUDGE OURSELVES ON, THE ADJUSTED EBITDA, WAS UP 5% ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS, THAT'S 8.5%. AND THAT INCLUDES THE STORM AND THAT INCLUDES NOT HAVING THE OLYMPICS IN THE THIRD THE QUARTER WHERE WE DID THE YEAR BEFORE. SO IF YOU BREAK THE TWO COMPANIES APART, THE CABLE COMPANY HAD A SOLID QUARTER, A VERY STRONG QUARTER, THE VIDEO YOU'VE TALKED ABOUT, WE CAN TALK ABOUT THAT IN A MOMENT. BROADBAND WE ADDED ABOUT 240,000 CUSTOMERS WITHOUT THE STORMS, A LITTLE LESS WITH THE STORMS, AND WE BELIEVE WE'VE KIND OF PIVOTED TO WHERE BROADBAND IS THE FIRST PRODUCT. WE HAVE 25 MILLION BROADBAND CUSTOMERS, 22 MILLION VIDEO. BROADBAND IS MORE PROFITABLE. IT'S NOW A MAJORITY OF THE CASH FLOW IS COMES OUT OF THE BROADBAND BUSINESS. AND THERE'S TWO PARTS, RESIDENTIAL AND BUSINESS, AND THOSE TWO BUSINESSES TOGETHER ARE NOW $20 BILLION OF REVENUE GROWING AT DOUBLE DIGITS AND HAVE HIGHER MARGINS SO IT'S ACRETIVE TO THE WHOLE COMPANY. AND IN THE VIDEO BUSINESS, WE'RE TRYING TO BE THE PREMIUM PROVIDER WE REALLY WANT TO HAVE WITH OUR X1 PLATFORM AND OTHER INNOVATION WHICH REALLY DISTINGUISHES COMCAST FROM MAYBE EVERYBODY ELSE, WE'RE GOING AFTER THE BEST CUSTOMERS WHO WANT TO TAKE IT IN A BUNDING AND FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY WE'RE TALKING ABOUT XFINITY MOBILE AND WE ONLY LAUNCHED I T IN MAY AND WEVE REACHED OVER 250,000 CUSTOMERS. SO WE ADDED A COUPLE HUNDRED THOUSAND BROADBAND, A COUPLE HUNDRED THOUSAND MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND WE SEE FOR THIS YEAR A STRONG FORTH QUARTER IN BROADBAND IF THINGS CONTINUE AND WELL BE FOR THE 12th YEAR IN A ROW OVER A MILLION CUSTOMERS IN BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY. OVER AT NBC UNIVERSAL, A FANTASTIC FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE YEAR THANKS TO THE GREAT WORK OF A LOT OF PEOPLE AND IN THE THIRD QUARTER, AGAIN, IF YOU BACK OUT THE OLYMPICS, 20% CASH LOW GROWTH WOULD HAVE BEEN THE THIRD QUARTER IN THE ROW, THESE ARE THE BEST THREE QUARTERS W'EVE HAD AT NBC UNIVERSAL SINCE WE BOUGHT THE COMPANY AND THAT'S BECAUSE ALL PARTS OF THE COMPANY ARE DOING WELL WHETHER ITS THEME PARKS UP 10%, WE OPENED A WATER PARK, AND IN JAPAN OUR ACQUISITION IN OSAKA HAS REALLY – JUST HAD A NEW ATTRACTION WITH THE MINIONS WHICH IS THE SYMPHONY, WHERE OUR IP IS HELPING AT THEME PARKS. THEY HAD A GREAT QUARTER. IF YOU LOOK AT TELEVISION, IF YOU PUT CABLE AND BROADCAST TOGETHER, FOR THE WHOLE YEAR IT'S A DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN CASH FLOW AND THAT'S COMING FROM IN THE CASE OF NBC THE BIGGEST LEAD ANY BROADCASTER HAS HAD IN SIX YEARS, ONE OVER THE OTHER, FIRST PLACE OVER SECOND PLACE, THIS IS OUR FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW OF NBC BEING IN FIRST PLACE, AND THE FILM BUSINESS BECAUSE OF "DESPICABLE ME 3" AND OTHER GREAT FILMS THIS IS YEAR WHICH BY NOW IS THE LARGEST – I BELIEVE THE LARGEST ANIMATED FRANCHISE IN HISTORY. UNIVERSAL MAY HAVE THE BEST CASH FLOW YEAR IN ITS 100 PLUS YEAR HISTORY SO THE WHOLE COMPANY LOTS OF GROWTH, LOTS OF GOOD STORIES. YES, VIDEO IS CHANGING. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THAT CHANGE WHAT WEVE TRIED TO DO IS USE OUR VOICE REMOTE TO INTEGRATE PRODUCTS LIKE NETFLIX AND YOUTUBE. AND BE A PREMIUM EXPERIENCE AND A BUNDLE THAT GIVES YOU THE BEST INTERNET WITH THE BEST VIDEO AND IN SOME CASES THERE IS CUSTOMERS GOING TO NEW OFFERINGS THAT ARE CHEAPER AND THAT'S A MARKET THAT WE HAVE, A NEW PRODUCT CALLED INSTANT TV BUT WE'RE GOING TO ONLY DO IT IN A PROFITABLE WAY AND SO FAR THAT'S WHY YOU SEE THE BALANCE IN OUR RESULTS AND THIS IS THE WAY WE'VE TRIED TO OPERATE THE COMPANY. WE SAW THIS CHANGE COMING. IT DRIVES OUR INTERNET BUSINESS AND IT DRIVES OVER-THE-TOP REVENUES FOR NBC AND UNIVERSAL WHEN PEOPLE GO TO THESE NEW SERVICES. AND WE'LL SEE HOW SUSTAINABLE THEY ARE, A LOT OF TIMES THE FIRST MONTH IS FREE SO ALL IN ALL A REALLY STRONG QUARTER WITH 5% CASH FLOW GROWTH.

JOE KERNEN: BRIAN, I WAS -- I CAN'T REMEMBER WHERE I SAW IT BUT IT WAS SORT OF A TONGUE IN CHEEK THING, IT WAS SOMEONE WRITING "YOU KNOW, I GOT RID OF MY BUNDLE AND THEN THE WORLD SERIES HAPPENED, THE GAME LAST NIGHT HAPPENED AND I REALIZED THERE'S GOING TO BE CERTAIN THINGS" -- AND I'VE SAID THIS IF I HAVE A 70-INCH SCREEN AND XFINITY, I DON'T KNOW, I'M NOT SURE – I'M OLD BUT I DON'T KNOW IF I EVER GO -- I DON'T KNOW IF I EVER WANT TO. IT SEEMS LIKE I HAVE EVERYTHING I NEED. BUT THAT NOTWITHSTANDING, THE STOCK I WAS SURPRISED THAT IT ACTED -- WE ACTED THAT NEGATIVELY TO THAT NEWS FROM THREE WEEKS WHEREVER IT WAS OR A MONTH AGO ALTHOUGH IT HAD RUN UP TO ALMOST 42 SO IT'S BEEN ON A ROLL SO IT DID PULL BACK BUT CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG. DON'T PEOPLE NEED WI-FI OR SOMETHING? OR IF WE GO BEYOND THAT, DON'T THEY USE BROADBAND ANYWAY? I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY VIDEO IS STILL THIS TIPPING POINT IT'S ALMOST LIKE PEOPLE ARE SO READY TO SAY THAT IT'S CHANGING AND GOING TO GO OVER THE TOP THAT THEYRE READY FOR THE SLIGHTEST THING THAT CONFIRMS THERE'S GOING TO BE THESE SKINNY BUNDLES OR SOMETHING.

ROBERTS: WELL, I THINK I YOU SAID A LOT THERE. AND THE ONLY THING I HEARD IS THAT YOURE OLD.

KERNEN: THERE WAS A QUESTION. THANKS. HOW ABOUT WISE? BUT THERE WAS A QUESTION IN THERE.

ROBERTS: THE QUESTION -- I UNDERSTAND. SO I THINK THAT YOUR THESIS IS RIGHT. THERE'S A LOT OF US, MAYBE WE'RE ALL OLD, WHO REALLY WANT TO HAVE THE BEST EXPERIENCE. NOT EVERYBODY DRIVES THE SAME CAR. NOT EVERYBODY WANTS TO HAVE THE FULL COMPLEMENT BUT MOST DO. 6200,000 ON DEMAND CHOICES, TALK TO YOUR VOICE REMOTE, BE ABLE TO ENJOY ON ANY PLATFORM, MULTIPLE DVRs IN THE CLOUD, IT'S A GREAT EXPERIENCE AND WHEN SOMETHING LIKE THE WORLD SERIES HAPPENS, IT PROVES ITS VALUE YET AGAIN WHEN YOU FIND SOMETHING YOU'RE PASSIONATE ABOUT AND WE'RE GETTING MORE AND MORE CHOICES EVERYDAY BUT WE SAW A CHANGE COMING AND A WHILE AGO NOT ONLY DID WE DIVERSIFY WITH NBC UNIVERSAL SO THAT 20% CASH FLOW GROWTH THIS FIRST NINE MONTHS IS ABOUT A THIRD OF THE COMPANY. BUT YOURE RIGHT, THE BROADBAND IS THE BEST WAY TO EXPERIENCE SOME OTHER FORM OF TELEVISION AND, OF COURSE, WITH RISING PROGRAMMING COSTS, THE TELEVISION PROFITABILITY HAS BEEN GOING DOWN WHILE THE INTERNET PROFITABILITY HAS BEEN GOING UP. SO WHAT WE'VE DONE AT COMCAST, AND IT'S WHY NOT EVERYBODY IS THE SAME, I THINK WE'RE PLAYING A DIFFERENT GAME THAN, SAY, THE SATELLITE INDUSTRY WHERE THEY'RE JUST IN TELEVISION, WE'VE BEEN INVESTING BILLIONS AND BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BROADBAND EVERY YEAR. AND IN THE CASE OF WI-FI, WE HAVE THE BEST WI-FI AND ITS BEEN SPEED TESTED BY THIRD PARTIES AND WE NOW HAVE A PRODUCT WE CALL X-FI, WHICH IS A WI-FI EXTENDER AMONG OTHER THINGS, SO YOU PLUG SOMETHING IN YOUR WALL, A LITTLE TINY JACK AND DO IT IN ANY ROOM WHERE YOU WANT TO IMPROVE YOUR WI-FI COVERAGE. IT AUTOMATICALLY NETWORKS WITH THE REST OF YOUR WI-FI NO AUTHENTICATION, NO PASSWORDS, YOU JUST HAVE WI-FI. AND WE SELL THEM IN FOUR PACKS AND EIGHT PACKS. IN OUR STORE WE HAVE A PRODUCT WHAT PARENTS CAN TURN OFF THE WI-FI AT DINNER TIME. SO WE'VE BEEN TAKING OUR INNOVATION FOR X-1 TELEVISION AND BEEN PIVOTING IT, THAT INCREDIBLE CULTURE AND THE TEAM THAT WE'VE BUILT TO MAKE THE WI-FI AND THE INTERNET BETTER SO WHEN SOMEBODY GETS VIDEO A DIFFERENT WAY, OF COURSE WE WOULD LIKE THEM TO TAKE IT FROM US BUT WERE GOING TO SELL MORE BROADBAND AND IN SOME CASES BE ABLE TO AS THE GROWTH AND SPEED AND THE CAPABILITIES GET MORE REVENUE FOR THAT BROADBAND. AND OVER AT THE NBC SIDE THEY'RE SHOWING SHOWS AND CONTENT AND WORLD SERIES, AND NOT IN OUR CASE, BUT NFL, WORLD CUP SOCCER, OLYMPICS AND SELL THAT TO YOU AGAIN THROUGH A DIFFERENT MEANS, THEY'RE GETTING PAID. SO COMCAST IS POSITIONED VERY UNIQUELY AND LAST POINT THIS IS THE 63rd STRAIGHT QUARTER WEVE HAD CASH FLOW GROOVE OVER 15 YEARS STRAIGHT AND THAT'S WHAT OUR COMPANY IS ABOUT. IT'S A BALANCE BETWEEN CUSTOMER METRIX AND REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH AND I'M PROUD OF THE TEAM THAT'S BEEN ABLE TO DO THAT YEAR IN YEAR OUT WITH THE CONSISTENCY OF RESULTS AND EXECUTION.

MELISSA LEE: SO BRIAN, IT'S MELLISA. IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU'RE SAYING EVEN WITH CORD CUTTERS THEY'LL NEED TO GET THEIR BROADBAND SOMEHOW. AND ANALYSTS ARE SAYING YOU COULD JACK UP THE PRICES, MAKE IT MORE PROFITABLE, SO YOU ARE BETTER POSITIONED THAN OTHER MEDIA COMPANIES. AT THE SAME TIME, WE'VE SEEN COMCAST STOCK, IT'S DOWN 20% SINCE THE 52-WEEK HIGHS, IT'S DOWN 12% SINCE THE COMMENTS JOE REFERENCED THAT WERE MADE ABOUT SUBSCRIBER LOSSES IN SEPTEMBER, SO CLEARLY INVESTORS ARE FOCUSED ON THE BEAR CASE, THEY'RE FOCUSED ON VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSSES. WHAT CAN YOU TELL INVESTORS TO MOVE THEIR ATTENTION AWAY FROM THOSE POINTS AND INTO THE STOCK STORY YOU WANT TO TELL BECAUSE CLEARLY RIGHT NOW THE STOCK IS CAUGHT UP IN THE CROSS CURRENTS OF CONCERNS AFFECTING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY.

ROBERTS: OKAY, WELL, I THINK MY JOB IS TO TRY TO PRODUCE RESULTS AND MANAGE A COMPANY AND ATTRACT PEOPLE AND GREAT PRODUCTS AND GREAT RELATIONSHIPS WITH CUSTOMERS. AND YOUR JOB IS TO HELP PEOPLE PICK AND WHEN TO BUY A STOCK, WHEN TO SELL A STOCK AND JUST TO BE INFORMED. AND SO WHAT WE'VE TRIED TO DO ALWAYS IS TO TURN THE SCREEN OFF, REALLY, REALLY, AND TRY TO MAKE THE COMPANY AS SUCCESSFUL AS WE CAN FOR THE LONG TERM AS IF YOU OWNED IT ALL YOURSELF, DO WHAT YOU THINK IS RIGHT. STEVE BURKE LIKES TO CALL THAT "ACT LIKE AN OWNER, NOT A RENTER." AND WE'VE HAD AS I JUST MENTIONED YEAR IN YEAR OUT CONSISTENT GROWTH AND I BELIEVE WE CAN CONTINUE THAT AND WE'VE REPOSITIONED THE COMPANY, WE IMAGINED IT, OUR PRODUCTS AND I THINK WE'RE PLAYING A DIFFERENT GAME THAN SOME OF THOSE OTHER COMPANIES YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT. THERE'S NO COMPARISON IN TELEVISION, IF YOU WANT THE BEST, X1 IS THE BEST SYSTEM IN THE WORLD. IF YOU WANT THE BEST WI-FI, XFINITY IS THE BEST WI-FI. XFINITY MOBILE, WHICH WE JUST LAUNCHED, IS THE BEST DEAL IN THE MARKET FOR A GREAT NETWORK WITH THE BEST WI-FI AND WE'LL HAVE THE NEW PRODUCTS FROM APPLE AND GOOGLE AND SAMSUNG AVAILABLE TO YOU WHEN YOU WANT THEM. AND LG AND OTHERS. SO WE'RE PRETTY EXCITED TO HAVE THE PRODUCTS WE'VE GOT WITH A COMPANY LIKE NBC UNIVERSAL BEING -- GROWING AT THE FANTASTIC RATE, BETTER THAN THEIR PEERS, AND I THINK WHEN YOU BUY A COMPANY YOU'RE BETTING ON A TEAM AND A CONSISTENCY IN OUR CASE I HOPE WE CONTINUE THE MOMENTUM OF THE PAST AND I THINK WE CAN.

QUICK: BRIAN, THE OLYMPICS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN INCREDIBLY PROFITABLE AND A REALLY BIG DEAL FOR NBC. YESTERDAY THE "WALL STREET JOURNAL" RAN A FRONT PAGE STORY THAT SAID THE OLYMPICS ARE CLOSE BUT THEN IN PARENTHESES THE HEADLINE READ "TO NORTH KOREA. IS THAN AN ISSUE? IS THAT PUTTING A DAMPER ON WHAT HAPPENS?

ROBERTS: WELL, THERE SEEMS TO A PATTERN. WE'VE BEEN DOING THIS FOR SEVEN OR SO YEARS OF BEING PROUD TO BE THE BROADCASTER FOR THE OLYMPICS TO ALL OF AMERICA AND ALL TECHNOLOGIES. IT'S A FANTASTIC FRANCHISE BUT EVERY TWO YEARS THERE IS SOMETHING. LAST OLYMPICS WAS IN RIO AND WE WERE PLAGUED WITH RIO STORIES AND CORRUPTION AND ZIKA. IN LONDON BEFORE THAT, THERE WERE ISSUES. IN SOCHI. AND SO YES THERE IS ALWAYS SOMETHING UNIQUE BUT MAGICALLY IN ALMOST EVERY CASE WHEN YOU GET THERE YOU ARE JUST MARVELLED BY THESE PEOPLE COMING INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM AND ON TO YOUR DEVICES THAT YOU DIDN'T KNOW YOU LOVE AND YOU FALL IN LOVE EVERY TIME AND THE STORIES AND THE HEROIC NATURE OF HOW THEY COMPETE. IT'S THE OLYMPICS. AND FOR 17 DAYS YOU CAN ADD UP ABC, CBS, AND FOX AND CHANCES ARE THE OLYMPICS WILL HAVE TRIPLED THE VIEWING OF THOSE COMBINED IF NOT MORE. AND IT'S WHERE WE GO TO PERHAPS GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AND ENJOY IT EVERY COUPLE YEARS SO I HAVE NO DOUBT THIS WILL BE A SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND -- IN SO MANY WAYS THAT WE CAN'T EVEN IMAGINE RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE A GREAT TEAM LITERALLY OF SEVERAL THOUSAND PEOPLE WHO BRING THAT BROADCAST TO YOU AND THEY ARE THE BEST IN THE WORLD AT WHAT THEY DO.

KERNEN: YOU KNOW HOW NFL HELPED NBC ON SUNDAY NIGHTS. OBVIOUSLY, THAT WAS PART OF THE BIG COMEBACK THAT PUT THEM BACK ON TOP AND YOU KNOW WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW. I SAW SOMETHING RECENTLY THAT -- YOU KNOW, THERE'S A LOT OF ISSUES BUT ONE ISSUE PEOPLE BROUGHT UP IS SATURATION AND WHETHER IT'S REACHED THAT POINT. AND I SAW THEM TALKING ABOUT CUTTING BACK ON THURSDAY NIGHTS AND IT'S NOT JUST NETWORKS, IT'S ALL OVER THE PLACE. YOU CAN GET IT OVER THE TOP AS WELL, OR I DON'T KNOW, THERE'S DIFFERENT DELIVERIES OF THE PRODUCT NOW. DO YOU GET THE FEELING THAT IT'S GETTING SATURATED AT THIS POINT? AND HAVE YOU HEARD THEY'RE GOING TO CUT THE GAMES ON THURSDAY NIGHT? AS MANY AS TEN GAMES?

ROBERTS: I HAVE NOT HEARD THAT. I HAVE NOT HEARD THAT. I THINK THE NFL HAS SHOWN FOR A LONG TIME THAT THEY'RE AT THE BEST IN SPORTS AT WHAT THEY DO THEY'VE GOT THE BIGGEST AGGREGATION AND WE'RE PROUD AND HAPPY TO BE BROADCASTING THURSDAY AND SUNDAY. "SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL" WAS A GAME CHANGER FOR NBC YEARS AGO. IT'S THE NUMBER ONE SHOW IN TELEVISION AND I THINK LOOK, THERE ARE LOTS MORE CHOICES, THE WORLD HAS CHANGED AND SO DOES THE NFL AND THEY'LL HAVE TO LOOK AT THEIR OPEN BUSINESS BUT HONESTLY THE RATINGS ARE GETTING BETTER EVERY WEEK RIGHT NOW AND IT'S EARLY IN THE SEASON SO WERE DOWN ABOUT 5%. THAT'S A LOT LOWER THAN PEOPLE ORIGINALLY THOUGHT. AND I THINK WITH EACH YEAR YOU'RE NOT GROWIN GAUDIENCES BECAUSE YOU HAVE TOO MANY NEW OPTIONS BUT BOY THERE'S NO WAY TO NOT GET EXCITED BY THE NFL.

KERNEN: THIS IS ABOUT THE EAGLES WITH YOU, I THINK.

ROBERTS: IT IS ABOUT THE EAGLES. AND LET ME SAY ONE OTHER THING THAT YOU TAKE THE NBC STRATEGY WHICH HAS WORKED WELL AND WHY WE'RE IN FIRST PLACE, IS IT'S A BIG EVENT AND BIG NIGHT STRATEGY THAT INCLUDES THE NFL, THAT INCLUDES THE OLYMPICS, THAT INCLUDES "THIS IS US" AND "THE VOICE" AND "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" AND YOU LOOK AT THE SUPER BOWL NEXT YEAR AND THE WORLD CUP ON TELEMUNDO. IF YOU'RE AN ADVERTISER AND YOU WANT TO REACH LARGE AUDIENCES, THERES NO BETTER WAY THAN COMING TO NBC UNIVERSAL WITH OUR SUITE OF OFFERINGS.

KERNEN: RIGHT, YEAH, "SQUAWK BOX."

ROBERTS: "SQUAWK BOX" FOR SURE.

QUICK: BRIAN, WE WANT TO THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US TODAY. WE REALLY APPRECIATE YOUR TIME.

ROBERTS: THANKS, TEAM, SEE YOU SOON.

QUICK: SEE YOU SOON.

