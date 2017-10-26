Comcast earnings are coming — here's what Wall Street expects

Comcast is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday.

Investors are watching to see if the media giant's subscriber losses deepen during the quarter. Matthew Strauss, executive vice president for Comcast's Xfinity services, said on Sept. 7 that the company expects to report a loss of 100,000 to 150,000 video customers.

That means a deepening of losses from the previous quarter, when Comcast saw total video customers decline by 34,000, to a total of 22.5 million. Strauss said this is the "most competitive quarter" in recent history, adding that Hurricane Harvey was also to blame for the losses.