    Comcast earnings are coming — here's what Wall Street expects

    • Investors are watching to see if the media giant's subscriber losses deepen during the third quarter.
    • Comcast announced a host of "smart-home" offerings in August, amid a push to diversify beyond its cable options.
    Comcast offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Cindy Ord | Getty Images
    Comcast is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday.

    Investors are watching to see if the media giant's subscriber losses deepen during the quarter. Matthew Strauss, executive vice president for Comcast's Xfinity services, said on Sept. 7 that the company expects to report a loss of 100,000 to 150,000 video customers.

    That means a deepening of losses from the previous quarter, when Comcast saw total video customers decline by 34,000, to a total of 22.5 million. Strauss said this is the "most competitive quarter" in recent history, adding that Hurricane Harvey was also to blame for the losses.

    What Wall Street expects

    • EPS: 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
    • Revenue: $21.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
    • Video customers: loss of 136,000, according to StreetAccount.

    Comcast announced a host of "smart-home" offerings in August, amid a push to diversify beyond its cable options. The company wants to offer more services in the home to increase revenues and create more loyal customers.

    President Donald Trump tweeted about Comcast on Oct. 10, when he asked when "is it appropriate to challenge" the NBC network license. Trump's tweet could raise fears of higher government scrutiny on Comcast, although networks are not licensed by any organization. The Federal Communications Commission requires licenses for individual radio and television stations.

    Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

