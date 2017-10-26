Enterprise data breaches dominate the headlines today, yet it's easy to get complacent in our day-to-day lives. We're connected to our devices 24-7 — laptops, tablets, mobile phones, Fitbits, etc. — whether it's for work or just fear of missing out.

My company, Herjavec Group, specializes in cybersecurity services for enterprises globally, but the foundational elements of security at the consumer level are very similar.

Following these 10 simple tips should prevent you from being the next consumer target, but first and foremost, I encourage you to exert some common sense. No one in Russia is emailing you because they want to marry you. Your best friend didn't travel to a faraway country without telling you (and now desperately needs a money transfer) and, my personal favorite, you didn't win a lottery you didn't enter!

Educating yourself about online security is the first step to being more Cyber Aware.