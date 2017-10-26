Deutsche Bank profits more than double and smash market estimates

German lender Deutsche Bank posted a strong increase in third-quarter net profit Thursday, beating analyst expectations despite a significant drop in investment bank revenue.

Here are the key third-quarter metrics:

Net income: 649 million euros ($768 million) vs. 281 million euros expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: 6.8 billion euros vs. 6.84 billion euros expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Supported by lower costs, Germany's flagship bank reported profits had more than doubled in the three months through to September. For the same period last year net profit came in at 278 million euros.



Meantime, revenues at the bank slipped 9.6 percent to 6.8 billion euros in the third quarter. The decline in revenues had been widely expected as low market volatility, depressed trading volumes and a stubbornly low-interest rate environment have hit banks globally in recent months.



"While the revenue environment remained challenging, we have made significant progress on our initiatives," Chief Executive John Cryan said in a statement.



Deutsche Bank has been hampered with weaker earnings and legal troubles in recent years. In January, the lender agreed to pay a $7.2 billion settlement after the U.S. Justice Department found it had misled investors in its sale of residential mortgage-backed securities.



The Frankfurt-based lender is also in the midst of a major restructuring program, which includes the integration of its Postbank retail bank unit and the partial sale of its asset management unit.



"We are convinced that the benefits of our efforts will step by step become more apparent in the coming quarters and years," Cryan said.