ECB did not discuss composition of quantitative easing, Draghi says

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivered a speech on the central bank's monetary policy decision Thursday.

The ECB decided Thursday to cut the level of bonds it purchases every month, but extend the length of time that its stimulus program runs.

Its purchases will fall to 30 billion euros ($35 billion) from 60 billion euros, starting in January. The central bank said it will extend its monetary stimulus program until at last September of next year.