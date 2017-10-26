As auto stocks race, Fiat pulls ahead of the pack with an old school strategy

For CEO Sergio Marchionne, the returns and the rise in Fiat Chrysler shares is proof his strategy is paying off. Four years ago, Marchionne and his team set a target for Fiat Chrysler to be debt-free, with a $9 billion operating profit and a net profit of $5 billion.

Back in 2014, more than a few analysts were skeptical the automaker could hit those lofty targets, but now that we're knocking on the door of 2018, those goals are within sight. In fact, Marchionne told analysts that if all goes as planned in the first two quarters of next year, he can practically guarantee Fiat Chrysler will achieve its goals.

How are they doing it?

Marchionne and his team have grown profits by focusing on the company's core assets, most notably Jeep, Ram and Maserati.

In addition, while almost every other automaker has invested billions trying to figure out how to build and make money off of self-driving and electric cars, Marchionne has saved his powder. Fiat Chrysler has invested modestly in those future technologies, choosing instead to partner with other automakers and tech firms.

Marchionne knows there are plenty who think fiat Chrysler is being "left behind" by an industry hyper focused on mobility solutions. During the company's earnings call, he dismissed those concerns by saying: " I don't want to start chasing rainbows here, because if you chase rainbows you are going to fall off the cliff."

In raising his earnings estimates for Fiat Chrysler, Jonas pointed out Marchionne's strategy, writing, "We believe [Fiat] will not tempted to invest billions in autonomous technologies…"

That decision is paying off not only for Fiat Chrysler, but also its shareholders.

NOTE: here are the returns over the last year for other major auto stocks General Motors (GM) up 43.6 percent Ford (F) up 2.8 percent Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) up 150 percent Toyota (TM) up 7.23 percent Nissan (NSANY) down 1.9 percent Honda (HMC) up 2.9 percent Volkswagen up 20.3 percent Tesla (TSLA) up 61 percent Ferrari (RACE) UP 116 percent

