Greece is on track to exit its bailout plan but doubts over its future remain

Greece's bailout program is set to end in August of next year but doubts remain over whether the country will be able to stand on its own feet after the summer.

After implementing hundreds of new laws in exchange for financial disbursements from its 86 billion euro ($100 billion) bailout program, Athens is set to break from its international creditors in 2018.

Greece has been complying with its creditors' demands, it has avoided political crises and it is growing again. Against this backdrop, Europe will want to be rid of its longest-standing financial burden as soon as possible and it's therefore unlikely to present any additional monetary aid after next summer.

"The problem of Europe is that it wants to put Greece behind (it) as soon as possible," a senior official close to the process, who didn't want to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation, told CNBC.

This means that, despite the Greek economy returning to growth levels, the EU will do its utmost to ensure Athens concludes the program and is no longer a headache for the region.