VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

How much money you have to save each month to become a millionaire by age 50

Stuart C. Wilson | Getty Images

Buildinga million-dollar portfolio may not be as hard as you think. If you start saving early, you can even reach seven figures by age 50 and consider settling down early.

Personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing just how much you need to save each month to have $1 million in the bank by 50. It assumes you start with zero dollars at various ages and also assumes a 6 percent annual investment return.

While $1 million is the oft-cited amount needed to retire comfortably, depending on when you retire and what you want your lifestyle to look like in your golden years, you may need more or less than that. To help you figure out the right amount to fund your retirement, check out NerdWallet's retirement calculator.

If you're aiming for the $1 million mark, here's how much you have to save per month to reach that goal. Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.

Here's the full breakdown of just how much you'd have to save each month to reach $1 million by age 50 if you start saving at a range of ages:

22: $1,152

25: $1,443

30: $2,165

35: $3,439

As the chart shows, the amount you have to save depends heavily on how early you start. If you put your money to work as soon as you enter the workforce, you won't have to save as much to get to $1 million.

Here's how much you should save at every age
Here's how much you should save at every age   

"People in their 20s have a huge advantage when it comes to saving for retirement," NerdWallet's investing and retirement specialist Andrea Coombes tells CNBC Make It. "They've got time. It's so much easier to let the power of compounding help you build your savings than it is to delay saving and then later try to make up the difference by saving more."

Ready to put your money to work? The simplest starting point is to invest in your employer's 401(k) plan, a tax-advantaged retirement savings account, or other retirement savings accounts, such as a Roth IRA or traditional IRA.

You can also research low-cost index funds, which Warren Buffett recommends, and online investment platforms known as robo-advisers.

To help you save more and spend less, check out:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: How much a 40-year-old has to save to be a millionaire by 67

This North Carolina couple retired in their 30's -- here's how they did it
Here's how this North Carolina couple could retire in their 30s   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...