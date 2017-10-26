How this millennial paid off over $100,000 of debt in 6 years

Today, Alvarez has paid off over $100,000 worth of debt and has just $10,000 remaining.
"A large part of it I attribute to not only credit management skills, but also the way I manage the finances of my career." Alvarez jumped between three jobs and found herself with a six-figure salary in 18 months.
"I didn't have a job when I graduated school," she says. "But I searched aggressively and landed a job three months later. The job paid about half of what I was making before I got my MBA, but I took it anyhow."
"I used that job to springboard into other positions," says Alvarez. "Six months later, I got a different job paying almost twice as much. A year later, I got a different job paying twice what that one paid. So a year and a half later, I found myself making well into the six figures."
Her advice for all professionals is to be aggressive with the finances of their career. "You don't want to get complacent about your career and especially not your earnings progression," she says. "If you haven't gotten raise or promotion in two years, it's time to either ask for one at your current job or look elsewhere."
This aggression is a necessary part of keeping up with the economy, says Alvarez. "You cannot get complacent because obviously the inflation rate eats away at your earning power and if you're not getting a raise every year or nearly every year, you're falling behind."
"You've got to make the opportunity for yourself."
