How this millennial paid off over $100,000 of debt in 6 years

Financial writer Janet Alvarez graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics and organizational behavior and a job in hand.

Then the great recession hit, and Alvarez lost her job. She became sick, spending months in the hospital. Without a job or health insurance, Alvarez began to incur medical debt. When she was finally healthy, she decided to get her MBA to ride out the recession.

After graduate school, she found herself jobless and in a seemingly impossible position — $135,000 in debt.

"I wasn't somebody who didn't understand money," she tells CNBC Make It. "I wasn't somebody who didn't understand how to manage my finances. It was just an overwhelming financial situation that I found myself in."