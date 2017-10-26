Author behind viral TED Talk on how to avoid the biggest career mistake young people make

For so many people in their 20s, there's no time to wait. Want a date for the weekend? Just open an app and swipe right. Need more groceries? You can have them delivered within a few hours.

But when it comes to your career, you can't use the same approach. If you're unhappy at work, your first instinct to quit may be wrong.

That's according to Simon Sinek, a bestselling author whose TED Talk and other videos on finding your purpose have gone viral.

"I've talked to so many young people in the workplace," Sinek tells CNBC Make It. "And there's a mindset, which makes perfect sense, which is, 'If I'm in a job and I don't like, and I can't imagine myself doing it, why should I stick around?'"

He says that too many young people feel they have to quit to improve their careers when in fact, it could be simpler than they realize to find satisfaction.