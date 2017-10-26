Nobel Laureate Richard Thaler backs lower 401(k) contribution limits

Richard H. Thaler, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for his contributions to the field of behavioral economics earlier this month, took to Twitter on Thursday to voice his support for lowering limits for pre-tax contributions to 401(k) plans.

Most workers who have access to 401(k) plans will be able to invest up to $18,500 next year, plus an additional $6,000 in catch-up contributions if they are 50 and over.

But lawmakers in Washington have been discussing possibly lowering that limit to as low as $2,400 amid the debate over tax reform.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week that there should be no change to 401(k) plans. Rep. Kevin Brady, a top tax writer in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that those changes are still under consideration.

When Thaler was asked on Twitter whether a $2,400 limit to pre-tax savings would indicate the government was endorsing that amount as adequate for retirement savings, he said other options, such as a 10 percent deferral, could offset that.

"No reason to subsidize saving by the rich," Thaler said.

Thaler was not immediately available for comment.

The popular savings plans had about $5.1 trillion in assets as of June, according to the Investment Company Institute, an association of investment companies, and about 54 million workers actively participated in 401(k) plans as of 2015.