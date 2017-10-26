This entrepreneur is getting people to eat $100,000 worth of a venomous fish to save the ocean

There's some typical descriptors that restaurants might use to help sell a fish special: buttery, flaky, fresh. But there's one that you'd think might make it impossible: venomous.
Yet somehow that hasn't stopped entrepreneur and restaurateur Ryan Chadwick, who is on a mission to bring lionfish, a venomous and invasive species wreaking havoc in the Atlantic ocean, to dinner plates across the country.
"The more you eat this fish, the better it is for the ecosystem," Chadwick tells CNBC Make It. Since lionfish were first released off the coast of Florida 30 years ago (most likely by aquarium owners), their numbers have swelled enough to harm reefs, native fish populations and ecosystems from Jamaica, to the Gulf, to the Bahamas.