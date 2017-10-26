This entrepreneur is getting people to eat $100,000 worth of a venomous fish to save the ocean

"I was like, 'If that happens for us, I wonder if we can get a few other restaurateurs hooked on this,' no pun intended," he recalls.

But having grown tired of carting lionfish in coolers through customs, Chadwick and his business partner, Charlie Gliwa, started recruiting local divers in Florida. What ensued was something of a weekend road show along the Panhandle.

"[We] spent time in each each port town and hung out with some divers to come out for beers and barbecue and ended up putting together a great team," Chadwick tells CNBC Make It. He paid a handful of divers about $5 for each fish they caught and launched his distribution company, Norman's Lionfish.

Instrumental to the success of somehow simultaneously building up both supply and demand for a venomous fish few customers had even heard of was the fact that Chadwick's own restaurants offered at least offered some stability in the beginning.

"If no one else wanted to buy this fish, I at least had someone to buy it which was myself," he explains.

Eventually the orders spread beyond just the seafood restaurants Chadwick operated in Aspen, Montauk and Nantucket. Chadwick and Gliwa even convinced a seafood trucking company to accept shipments of lionfish despite concerns about getting stuck by the fishes' spines and not meeting volume minimums. The move allowed Norman's to offer lionfish at a price that's in line with most popular seafood.