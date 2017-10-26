3 habits that require 'no willpower' can 'almost guarantee' success, says author who studies millionaires

Whether it's sticking to a budget or excelling in your career, forming a few good habits could help you along the way.

In fact, there are certain habits that "will almost guarantee you become happy and successful in life," according to Tom Corley, an accountant, financial planner and author of "Rich Kids: How to Raise Our Children to Be Happy and Successful in Life."

Corley surveyed 233 wealthy individuals on their daily habits and compared the results with 128 lower-earning individuals. Based on the data, he documented 334 habits that separate the rich from the poor.

"Rich habits" produce success, he says. "Poverty habits" stifle it.

"Our daily habits are the reason why we are rich, poor or middle class," he says in the book. "Forty percent of our daily activities are habits. This means 40 percent of the time we are on autopilot.

"When you add a few rich habits to your daily routine," he adds, "they chip away at your poverty habits, which gets your seesaw tipping toward success. No willpower is required."

Here are his top three rich habits: