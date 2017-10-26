    ×

    Twitter reports third-quarter earnings before the bell — here's what Wall Street expects

    • Expected revenue: $586.7 million, according to a Thompson Reuters consensus estimate
    • Expected EPS (non-GAAP diluted): 6 cents, according to a Thompson Reuters consensus estimate
    • Expected monthly active users (MAUs): 330.4 million, according to Street Account
    Twitter is expected to report its latest quarter's earnings before the market opens on Thursday.

    This quarter's revenue estimate is down 4.7 percent from this quarter last year. The earnings per share estimate is down 50.1 percent year over year.

    The company is also expected to report it has 330.4 million active monthly users, with about 69 million users in the U.S. Last year around this time, it reported 317 million monthly active users.

