    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks open higher after Twitter and Ford earnings beat the Street, Dow jumps 100 points

    • Twitter's stock rose 11.4 percent after the social media company posted earnings per share and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.
    • Automaker Ford also reported better-than-expected quarterly results; its stock rose nearly 2 percent. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as the latest set of earnings reports gave investors a positive surprise.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points at the open. DowDuPont rose nearly 2 percent to lead advancers.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent, with Ford Motor among the best-performing stocks.

    The Nasdaq composite traded just above the flatline.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Twitter's stock rose 11.4 percent in early trade after the social media company posted earnings per share and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

    Automaker Ford also reported better-than-expected quarterly results; its stock rose nearly 2 percent. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

    Time Warner shares rose 0.5 percent after the company posted earnings that easily beat expectations.

    96827089
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

    "The main driver for the stock market right now is earnings," said Ernie Cecilia, CIO at Bryn Mawr Trust. "In terms of earnings, the numbers have been pretty good."

    News related to the two biggest central banks also dominated Wall Street.

    The European Central Bank announced it would extend its bond-buying program until September 2018. The announcement sent the euro down against the dollar; it was last trading at $1.1773, down 0.3 percent.

    "This is pretty much exactly as has been telegraphed," Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, said in a note. "The euro is falling as some thought maybe they would cut QE to as little as 20b euros per month but it still is trading in a range of $1.17-1.18 lately."

    In the U.S., Politico reported, citing a source, that current Fed Chair Janet Yellen was out of the running for the position heading into next year. Yellen's term is up in 2018.

    Stock futures briefly dipped on the report, but managed to regain most of their losses.

    Equities have been trading near record highs recently on increased hope of U.S. tax reform. The House is set to vote on a budget bill Thursday which, if passed, marks a significant step toward the GOP passing tax reform.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---