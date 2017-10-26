Your first trade for Thursday, October 26

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Bank of America.

David Seaburg is a buyer of the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF.

Brian Kelly is a seller of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Alphabet.

