The Amazon Echo Plus is the best Echo, and a perfect start to making your home smart

If you're in the market for an Amazon Echo, and think you might want to start controlling your lights and other gadgets by voice, you should buy the Amazon Echo Plus.

Unlike other Amazon Echo products, the Echo Plus has technology built in that allows it to serve as the center of your smart home. It can automatically detect and control all sorts of so-called smart gadgets, like light bulbs, outlets and even the lock on your front door.

It's priced at $149, which means you're paying a $50 premium over the regular Echo. That's worth it if you have any interest in starting a smart home. If not, you probably don't need an Echo Plus.

Let me explain.