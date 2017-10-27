Beware of scammers using Medicare to defraud you

As older Americans sort through their options during Medicare open enrollment, they might discover an unwanted complication: fraudsters.

"Scammers are opportunistic, and they take advantage of whatever topics are in the news and on people's minds," said Katherine Hutt, national spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

Open enrollment, which lasts through Dec. 7, is when Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to a Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C) or prescription drug coverage (Part D).

While criminals prey on people year-round, this annual fall window marks a prime time for scammers to impersonate a government agency, as older Americans are more likely to be dealing with Medicare-related issues.

"All their tactics are designed to fool consumers into thinking they are dealing with a legitimate source," Hutt said.