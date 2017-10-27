BP 'flattered' by approach to develop disputed oilfields in Iraq

BP CEO Bob Dudley refused to rule out the possibility that Britain's oil major could be poised to help develop oilfields in disputed areas of Iraq on Friday.

He told CNBC that the oil giant was "flattered" to have been asked by Baghdad.

In mid-October, Iraq called on BP to help develop oilfields in the disputed — and oil-rich — Kirkuk province after central government forces loyal to Baghdad swept through the Kurdish-held territory.

"With all of these things, you just have to wait, there will be an evolution. There's nothing that's going to happen tomorrow at all, but we are flattered that they would like us to come in and help develop that field," BP CEO Bob Dudley told CNBC on Friday.