CNBC put Visa's new Face ID authentication technology to the test

IPhone X sales started early Friday morning, and one of the most anticipated new features is Face ID — which could be huge for mobile banking. Visa's been developing this technology for banks to better secure transactions and account information.

It's said to be far more secure than passwords, because biometrics like face, voice and fingerprint are unique to each person. We got to test it out, and found it's quite secure after trying to, unsuccessfully, hack it.

Here's how it works: You register a photo with your phone — such as a driver's license or passport — and then when you go to unlock, the phone decides if its you based on how similar you look to the photo ID. This allows consumers use their eyes, face, fingerprint and voice to make payments, access accounts and other transactions.

Visa will earn revenue from a per use fee on transactions, and says the that the iPhone X will help bring this technology into the mainstream.







