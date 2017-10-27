Cramer Remix: Mastercard is my stock pick of the week

After Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel strongly capped off a busy week of earnings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said the action in their stocks told an important story about this market.

"I think it's all business as usual, except with some incredibly large-capitalization companies as the focus," the "Mad Money" host said. "Businesses that deliver amazing results get rewarded immediately with wholesale revaluations."

That made Cramer wonder whether the market could see an encore, so he turned to the stocks and events he'll be watching as the last of the big-cap stocks he follows report.

Cramer's pick of the week is financial services giant Mastercard, which will report its earnings before Tuesday's opening bell.

"I believe that CEO Ajay Banga will put up some amazing numbers and even though the stock's already up 44 percent for the year, I think ... Mastercard can still head higher," Cramer said.