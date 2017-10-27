Cramer: Why Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel are still buys after monster earnings reports   

CNBC's Jim Cramer was blown away by the hugely positive earnings reports from the market's top technology companies that tricked in after Thursday's bell.

"Who did the best job? Who stole the show? Was it Amazon? Was it Alphabet? Maybe Intel. Could be Microsoft. The answer? All of them, and all for different reasons," the "Mad Money" host said.

Amazon's third-quarter earnings stole the show with accelerating revenues, a growing customer base, 42 percent sales growth in Amazon Web Services and a busy Prime Day.

The e-commerce giant's stock soared 13 percent on Friday to a record high of $1,100 per share.

Alphabet's earnings report shined thanks to its 70 percent growth in YouTube, which now delivers 100 million hours of content per day to its users. Shares of the internet colossus climbed over 4 percent on Friday.

"The company has $100 billion in cash, 60 percent of that overseas, which really makes you wish Congress would get its act together on tax reform," Cramer noted.

Microsoft blew away Wall Street's earnings estimates by delivering 42 percent growth in subscription revenue from its Office 365 offering and 90 percent revenue growth from Azure, its cloud platform.

As of Friday's closing bell, shares of Microsoft were up more than 6 percent.

Finally, Intel stole the show with its earnings report showing an improving top line, healthy gross margins and signs of recovery in the personal computer segment. On Friday, Intel's stock soared almost 8 percent.

"How is it possible that all of these tech titans are doing so well?" Cramer said. "Today's tech strength is all about data. More specifically, the explosion of data via the cloud. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft are the big three of web services, the backbone of the cloud. Intel's chips for data center servers are being pulled along for the ride."

As personal computers — Intel's bread and butter — fall back into relevance as a way to access the web, Cramer said other consumer patterns are also changing around this secular trend.

Now, many consumers' jobs and lives revolve around smartphones, and the data center functions as the "central nervous system" of the world's communications, Cramer said.

"These firms are all integral to that setup, which is why they can make a fortune here," the "Mad Money" host said. "Credit to Amazon for seeing it all coming ahead of everyone else. Credit to the other guys for playing catch-up rather than give-up."

As the big four's stocks continue their journeys higher, Cramer only had one reservation about analyzing their prospects.

"The people who run them are all such visionaries about where things are going that I just can't keep up," he said. "And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why their stocks are really flying higher, and why they're all-stars at the show. [That's] why their growth seems almost unconstrained. And that's why, even after today's moves, the stocks of Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel are still all buys."