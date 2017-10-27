Cramer's game plan: A divided bull market, but a bull all the same   

After Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel strongly capped off a busy week of earnings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said the action in their stocks told an important story about this market.

"I think it's all business as usual, except with some incredibly large-capitalization companies as the focus," the "Mad Money" host said. "Businesses that deliver amazing results get rewarded immediately with wholesale revaluations."

The positive action spread beyond the stocks of the four technology giants; shares of ancillary companies like Facebook, Adobe and Apple shared in the gains.

That made Cramer wonder whether the market could see an encore, so he turned to the stocks and events he'll be watching as the last of the big-cap stocks he follows report.