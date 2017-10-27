How much money you need to have to be part of the 1% worldwide

To be among the top 1 percent of earners in America, you have to pull in $389,436 a year, a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report finds.

In affluent metropolitan areas, the threshold is much higher. Take Jackson, Wyoming, where you have to make a minimum of $1.65 million a year to be in the one percent. In San Francisco, it's $785,946. In New York City, it's $672,795.

But how much does it take to be a member of the global 1 percent? According to the 2016 Global Wealth Report from Credit Suisse Research Institute, you need $744,400 in household assets. Note that this report looks at wealth, rather than income.

More than 18 million Americans fall into this top 1 percent category, the Economist reports.