How much money you need to have to be part of the 1% worldwide

To be among the top 1 percent of earners in America, you have to pull in $389,436 a year, a 2013 Economic Policy Institute report finds.

In affluent metropolitan areas, the threshold is much higher. Take Jackson, Wyoming, where you have to make a minimum of $1.65 million a year to be in the one percent. In San Francisco, it's $785,946. In New York City, it's $672,795.

But how much does it take to be a member of the global 1 percent? According to the 2016 Global Wealth Report from Credit Suisse Research Institute, you need $744,400 in household assets. Note that this report looks at wealth, rather than income.

More than 18 million Americans fall into this top 1 percent category, the Economist reports.

To be in the wealthiest 10 percent, you need substantially less: a net worth of $71,560. That applies to more than 40 percent of Americans.

Perhaps most surprising, if you have just $2,220 to your name, you're still richer than half of the world's citizens.

As the Economist points out, "some of those railing against the global elite probably do not know they belong to it."

