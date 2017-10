How to eat on just $3 a day 6:29 PM ET Wed, 18 Jan 2017 | 02:40

Still, I'm still intrigued by the product, for a few reasons:

1. It's quick and easy. While I find cooking satisfying, it's also incredibly time consuming. With Soylent, you simply mix the powder with water. No grocery shopping; no meal prep; and, best of all, no dirty dishes.

Plus, drinking my meals will mean fewer decisions I have to make throughout the day. There's something to be said for cutting out the less meaningful choices, like what you're going to eat for breakfast or wear to work.

Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and John Paul DeJoria routinely wear the same thing to avoid a phenomenon known as decision fatigue, which describes the way choices become harder and harder as a day goes on and your finite store of energy gets depleted.

In theory, by spending less time worrying about what to eat, I'll be able to apply more energy to important things like work and relationships.