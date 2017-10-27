Even if you preorder the iPhone X today, it probably won't ship until December

Apple's iPhone X is already shaping up to be one of the hottest gifts of the season — but you may want to order today, or get ready to camp out, if you want one in time for the holidays.

The phone opened for preorder overnight. Already, almost every permutation of ZIP code, color, carrier and storage level examined by CNBC doesn't ship for five to six weeks — in other words, Dec. 1 or later.

"We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts," an Apple spokeswoman told CNBC. "We're working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible. We will keep accepting orders online, and iPhone X will be available at Apple retail stores on Friday, November 3 starting at 8 a.m., as well as from our carrier and retailer partners around the world."

As anyone who has camped outside an Apple store will tell you, it's not unusual for Apple to sell out of its initial supply of phones. Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton last month that the iPhone 8 sold out at some stores initially, as did the new Apple Watch.

But analysts had already projected a shortage of Tickle Me Elmo proportions for the handset, which uses a complicated combination of flexible screens and face sensors that is tricky to manufacture. Apple has said it will have some phones available in stores next week.

For desperate consumers, some enterprising eBay sellers are hawking their phone preorders for $1,500 or more — eBay has a guide for how to make sure you're in the clear buying phones on the platform.