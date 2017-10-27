Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Thursday's gains for the Dow Jones industrial average. We get GDP data today and more key earnings. And Nasdaq futures are especially higher after several tech companies reported strong earnings after Thursday's closing bell, including Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Intel.

-Economists believe the GDP number will come in at just 2.5 percent because of the hurricanes last month.

-A Gallup study shows that Americans are in their best holiday shopping mood since 2007.